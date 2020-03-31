Judge: Man linked to white supremacist group to stay in jail

Boardman said prosecutors had presented "very troubling evidence" about Lemley's actions and words that show he would be a danger to the community if he was released. "The weight of the evidence appears to be very strong," she said during a hearing conducted by video conference because of coronavirus concerns.

Defense attorney Ned Smock cited the virus, and Lemley's risk of infection in jail, as one of the reasons for freeing his client and letting him live with his sister, a nurse. He also argued that none of the statements recorded by the FBI proved Lemley and Mathews had concrete plans to carry out an attack.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"That's all repugnant. No doubt about it. But that's not a crime," Smock said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Windom said Lemley's violent rhetoric wasn't idle talk.

"He was planning to kill people," the prosecutor said. "He wanted to spark a race war."

Lemley, of Elkton, Maryland, had waived his right to an immediate detention hearing after making his initial court appearance Jan. 16. He and Mathews, a 27-year-old former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, separately pleaded not guilty to charges including transporting a firearm and ammunition with the intent to commit a felony.