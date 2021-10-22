Judge hands down 20-year prison sentence to 17-year-old for "cold and calculated" homicide

In court Friday, Watson's mother, Colleen Ryan, said she has struggled since her son's death and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder "after seeing my son lying in a pool of blood, dead, in my garage."

"You murdered a child, my child, shot in the back of the head to save face because you got beat up that night," Ryan said. "And then you lied about it for two years and blamed someone else instead of manning up and saying, 'You know what? I did it.'"

But far from accepting responsibility, she said, Sanders and his friends continued to commit other shootings, including one that paralyzed someone, and posted a rap song about Sanders on YouTube illustrated with a jail photo of Sanders.

"I'm pretty sure they don't want to be in your shoes right now," Ryan said of Sanders' friends. "Seventeen years old and facing 55 years in prison."

Watson's aunt, Tessa Joos, asked that Sanders get the maximum sentence, as did a lot of the letters of support to Reynolds from Watson's family and friends.

Sanders' mother, Elizabeth Borchardt, said she feels heartache for Watson's mother, but asked Reynolds for mercy for her son.

"He's a caring young man," she said. "I don't know what happened that evening."