Judge hands down 20-year prison sentence to 17-year-old for "cold and calculated" homicide

A Verona teen was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the 2019 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy killed in the garage of his Fitchburg home during a marijuana robbery.
The sentence for Myjee T. Sanders, 17, who was 15 at the time he shot and killed Shay Watson, exceeded the 16 years Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess had sought, which was the limit he could seek under a plea agreement, and the 12 years requested by Sanders' attorney, Reed Cornia.
Sanders' supporters shouted and stormed from the courtroom as soon as they heard the first numbers of the sentence uttered by Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, yelling back their displeasure with the sentence. The first number she read, which sparked the initial reaction, was 30 years, which is the total sentence when combined with 10 years of extended supervision after serving 20 years in prison.
By the time Reynolds finished making her sentencing remarks, the side of the courtroom where Sanders' supporters were sitting, which had been full, was completely empty.
In the meantime, Sanders sat at the defense table with his head drooped, while his attorney asked Reynolds to repeat some of what she had said moments earlier because he could not hear it over the noise that had taken over the courtroom.
In her sentencing remarks, Reynolds called Watson's shooting "cold and calculated." She predicted nobody would be happy with her sentence, which she called "a no-win situation."
"While you are frightfully young, you committed a cold, heartless murder," Reynolds said. And noting his apparent behavior during calls from the Dane County Jail, in which Hess said Sanders and others talked about other shootings, Reynolds said, "I don't hear anything that convinces me you're going to change your behavior in the immediate future."
She called it "a completely senseless crime," one for which he "feigned sorrow" while investigators tried to figure out who had done it.
Hess said as a result of information gathered from the jail calls Sanders made, arrests have been made in six other shooting cases. Sanders said on the calls that he wished he was out of jail, helping retaliate for shootings, Hess said.
Sanders was charged in 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide for Watson's death on Aug. 25, 2019. He pleaded guilty in August to felony murder, with armed robbery as the underlying crime.
Prosecutors said Sanders and Jamal D. Nelson went to Watson's home to buy marijuana. Sanders tried to grab the marijuana from Watson. There was a struggle, and Sanders shot Watson in the back of the head as Watson headed toward a door leading from the garage into the basement of the home.
Two weeks ago, Nelson, 20, was also charged with felony murder for Watson's death. He is currently in jail in Rock Island, Illinois, facing drug- and weapons-related charges.
In court Friday, Watson's mother, Colleen Ryan, said she has struggled since her son's death and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder "after seeing my son lying in a pool of blood, dead, in my garage."
"You murdered a child, my child, shot in the back of the head to save face because you got beat up that night," Ryan said. "And then you lied about it for two years and blamed someone else instead of manning up and saying, 'You know what? I did it.'"
But far from accepting responsibility, she said, Sanders and his friends continued to commit other shootings, including one that paralyzed someone, and posted a rap song about Sanders on YouTube illustrated with a jail photo of Sanders.
"I'm pretty sure they don't want to be in your shoes right now," Ryan said of Sanders' friends. "Seventeen years old and facing 55 years in prison."
Watson's aunt, Tessa Joos, asked that Sanders get the maximum sentence, as did a lot of the letters of support to Reynolds from Watson's family and friends.
Sanders' mother, Elizabeth Borchardt, said she feels heartache for Watson's mother, but asked Reynolds for mercy for her son.
"He's a caring young man," she said. "I don't know what happened that evening."
Cornia echoed that sentiment. He said Sanders understands now the terrible impact of what he did but was betrayed by his youth and an older person's ill-informed opinion that as a 15-year-old Sanders wouldn't be held responsible for taking part in the marijuana robbery.
"A 15-year-old young man is quite impulsive and will do things that are quite stupid," Cornia said.
Most of those things don't hurt anyone, Cornia said, "but in this situation that resulted in great harm to another."
Sanders apologized to Watson's family and to his own family for what he did and pleaded for their forgiveness.
"I would like to give you all closure by accepting responsibility for my actions and take full accountability for my role," he said.
"The harsh reality of this situation is that this is the absolute worst thing to happen when dealing with drugs and guns," Sanders said. "Being young on this road of destruction, these are the only two exits and there is suffering on both sides of that spectrum. Drugs, guns and children don't mix. Unfortunately, our society today has glorified this behavior."