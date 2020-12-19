 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge gives ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales his job back
topical alert

Judge gives ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales his job back

{{featured_button_text}}
Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, AP photo

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales speaks to the media Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Milwaukee regarding the Sterling Brown body camera footage showing officers using a stun gun on the Milwaukee Bucks rookie. Morales apologized to Brown for officers' actions during a January arrest that included use of a stun gun, and said some officers had been disciplined. 

 RICK WOOD, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

MILWAUKEE — A judge has given Milwaukee's ousted police chief his job back, just a day after the board that demoted him selected a new acting chief.

Judge Christopher Foley on Friday reversed the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's August decision to demote Alfonso Morales, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Commissioners had criticized how Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. They were also critical of his decision to use tear gas and pepper spray against protesters who demonstrated after George Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis.

After his demotion, Morales retired, sued and requested a judicial review. Morales sought $625,000 in damages from the city.

It's unclear what happens next. Judge Foley reversed the commission's decision to demote Morales to captain but did not give further instructions — something he said he could not do.

"I acknowledge that from the City's perspective there is great benefit in remand with directions," Foley wrote. "Remand continues the status quo as of the conclusion of the Commission hearing with Mr. Morales demoted to captain and appealing that demotion. It avoids the potential, noted in media accounts, of 'two chiefs.'

"But that is a potential dilemma of the Commission's own making and wholly ignores the detrimental impact of the fundamentally flawed process on the interests of Mr. Morales," Foley added.

Morales' attorney Franklyn Gimbel told the Journal Sentinel that Morales was "delighted with his victory" and that they would be "exploring carrying out the judge's ruling."

Mayor Tom Barrett's spokeswoman said his office was consulting with the city attorney.

Meanwhile, the commission continues to search for a permanent police chief after deadlocking on two external candidates.

Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics