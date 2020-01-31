Judge finds woman as culpable in boyfriend's beating death, sets 7-year prison sentence

"You may not have had a hand in his death and did not touch him, but it's because of you, and solely you, that he is dead," she said, her voice rising to a shout.

She told Tracy the Ziegler family at first tried to help her, "and you repay us by making up lies about Dalton hurting you."

"We as a family tried to get him to get you out of his life because you were a drain on our family and a hopeless cause and a sorry excuse for a human being," she said. "If I had my way, you lying little freeloader, you would never see the light of day again."

Tracy said she never intended to hurt Ziegler and she sympathized with the pain his family feels not only for Ziegler's death but for the 2015 death of his father, Chris Ziegler. She said she "absolutely adored" Ziegler and was "in awe of his personality."

"I do not go a single day, let alone a few hours, without thinking of him," Tracy said. "He has been in my dreams every single night since."

But Crawford said Tracy "continues in some respects to minimize her role" in Ziegler's death, "to see this as something that happened to her, rather than as the one who set things in motion."

