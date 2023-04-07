A Dane County judge found a Madison man guilty Friday of mutilating the body of a woman who was found in a wooded area in the town of Madison in 2020, ending an unusual three-day trial that was presented without a jury.

Circuit Judge John Hyland said Marcus J. Kilgore, 37, partially burned the body of Kiara M. Lopez, 27, of Madison, in an area along a sparsely populated street, before it was found by passers-by early on July 8, 2020.

About 25% of her body was burned using an accelerant. Hyland ruled that although there was debate about whether Lopez was alive but unconscious at the time she was burned, evidence including a lack of soot in her lungs and a lack of carbon monoxide in her bloodstream convinced him that she was dead at the time, and that Kilgore was trying to burn her body to conceal a crime.

Hyland said he was satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Kilgore was the person who committed the crime, and that what had been done to Lopez fit the definition under state law of mutilation of a corpse. The fact that she was not completely burned, Hyland attributed to the greenness of the underbrush, and to Kilgore leaving the scene thinking the fire would continue to burn after he left.

Kilgore faces up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision when he is sentenced by Hyland on June 13.

Nobody has been charged with causing Lopez's death, and there has never been a ruling on the cause and manner of her death. But the presence of a number of drugs in her body and a head injury may have each contributed to her death, Medical Examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska testified, though it remains a mystery what the mechanism was that caused the head injury.

Testimony at the trial also did not establish what Kilgore was doing with Lopez — they did not know one another — but his DNA was located on several areas of her body, which was nude when found, and on a cigarette butt that was found near where her body lay. Lopez's DNA was also found in the trunk of a Lincoln MKX that Kilgore drove, a vehicle that he angrily demanded be returned to him in calls he made to then-town of Madison police Detective Robb Hale that were played in court.

Since the investigation, the town of Madison and its police department have been dissolved and absorbed into the cities of Madison and Fitchburg. Hale, now retired from policing and living overseas, returned to assist prosecutors and to testify.

Rare proceeding

A felony trial without a jury, decided only by a judge, is a rarity in Dane County, and is a choice that a criminal defendant can make. It is so rare that there was some question about how Hyland would deliver his verdict and whether he would simply state it without explanation, the way a jury would. But Hyland, who issued his ruling right after closing arguments by Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff and defense attorney Amanda Riek, said he believed he should provide some explanation of his thinking while delivering the verdict.

Verhoff argued that while the case against Kilgore was largely circumstantial, as there were no witnesses to say what had happened and who was involved, the DNA evidence was especially compelling. He pointed to the number of areas all over Lopez's body where Kilgore's DNA turned up in strength that left no doubt he had contact with her.

Kilgore was linked to the case after investigators, using video from security cameras on nearby homes, saw the Lincoln head down the dead-end Nygard Street, where Lopez's body was found, then back the other direction. With help from car dealers, state vehicle registration records and other records, police first tied Kilgore to the incident.

DNA then tied him to Lopez, and her DNA, from blood and saliva, was found even months later in the trunk of the Lincoln.

Defense stance

Riek argued that even the DNA evidence didn't prove the case against Kilgore, because the cigarette butt also contained the DNA of another man who said he had shared cigarettes with Kilgore, and weaker indications of DNA of another man on Lopez's body. She also argued there was no way to say how or when the DNA got on Lopez's body, and said police found no DNA evidence suggesting Kilgore had ever used the Lincoln.

"There is nothing connecting Mr. Kilgore to her death in any way," Riek told Hyland.

She also argued the evidence showed Lopez was not dead at the time her body sustained the burns.

Kilgore also had been charged with hiding a corpse, but after Riek discovered Friday that the charge was one of a number of "lesser included" charges to mutilating a corpse, Verhoff agreed to dismiss it.