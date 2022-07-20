Judge dismisses lawsuit that aimed to return Confederate monuments to Madison cemetery

A Dane County judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force the city of Madison to return a pair of Confederacy-related monuments to a city-owned cemetery after they were removed amid the uproar over Confederate monuments nationwide.

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled that longtime Madison attorney and veterans rights activist Todd Hunter lacks standing to sue and didn’t follow proper procedures before doing so, and that elected city officials are immune from litigation because their decisions to remove the monuments from Forest Hill Cemetery were made in their role as legislators.

Hunter said he was reviewing the decision and is considering an appeal. Madison city attorney Mike Haas called the decision “carefully considered and well-reasoned.”

In a suit filed Dec. 30 but not served with the city until mid-March, Hunter accused city officials — in particular former Mayor Paul Soglin — of violating several state laws, city ordinances and the state and federal constitutions in deciding to remove a 1906 monument containing the names of 140 Confederate soldiers who died as prisoners of war at Camp Randall and are buried at Forest Hill, as well as a 1981 plaque that referred to the dead as “valiant Confederate soldiers” and “unsung heroes.”

Both had been in a section of the city-owned Forest Hill Cemetery known as the Confederate Rest. Forest Hill is a designated national landmark.

Hunter argued that the first, also referred to as a cenotaph, was a way to honor the soldiers and the woman who tended their graves, Alice Waterman, in the years before each of the 140 graves was given its own stone marker. The second, he said, was installed by a descendant of Confederate soldiers and aimed “exclusively” at honoring military service.

More broadly, he argued that the 1906 monument was emblematic of Madison’s role in reconciling North and South in the years after the Civil War.

“The Dane County Court’s decision today robs Madison both of its benevolent history and its unique role of being the first city in the United States to initiate reconciliation after the Civil War,” Hunter said in a statement. “The court did not hold government officials accountable, despite that duty, and it further ruled that government conduct (in this case a violation of a ministerial duty), even if unlawful, is protected by governmental immunity.”

Soglin ordered the 1981 monument removed in mid-August 2017. The 1906 monument, erected at least in part by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was put into storage in January 2019 after the City Council cleared the way for its removal the October before.

Both actions followed an August 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned violent and was in response to that state’s ultimately successful attempt to remove a statue of former Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The Lee statue was one of hundreds of monuments to the Confederacy and its figures that have come down since 2015 at the urging of racial-justice protesters who see the monuments as an attempt to downplay the South’s legacy of slavery and insurrection and reframe it as an honorable “lost cause.”

The cenotaph is currently being held by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum at the State Archive Preservation Facility in Madison. The 1981 plaque is in storage with the city, but officials have refused to say exactly where, citing factors including the possibility that someone might try to steal it or it might otherwise become a distraction.

Hunter also wanted the city to establish a $25,000 fund to maintain the monuments once returned.