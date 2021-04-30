Judge dismisses last claim in lawsuit over sexual assaults by coach in 1990s

A judge on Friday dismissed the last claim in a lawsuit filed by a woman who was sexually assaulted by her basketball coach while she was a teenager.

Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford wrote in her ruling that the woman, now in her mid-30s, had filed her lawsuit against the Amateur Athletic Union, which organized and sanctioned youth basketball events, at least 15 years too late under state law.

The ruling comes after the woman's initial lawsuit, filed in 2019 in U.S. District Court, was dismissed by a federal judge in August.

The woman initially sued Dane County, the Madison School District and the former director of the Neighborhood Intervention Program, seeking damages for neglecting their responsibilities and allowing the then 13-year-old girl to be sexually assaulted by her basketball coach, Shelton Kingcade, over a period of about two years.

Claims against Dane County and Stephen Blue, the former NIP director, were dismissed by the woman's attorneys last year as part of an amended lawsuit, and the school district was also dismissed as a defendant last year.

That left the AAU as the sole defendant. In August, U.S. District Judge James Peterson dismissed the claim against the AAU, stating it was a claim under Wisconsin law, not federal law.