Judge dismisses defamation lawsuit brought by New Glarus Brewing Co. chief

A Dane County judge on Wednesday threw out a defamation lawsuit filed last year by the president of the New Glarus Brewing Co., who alleged that a law firm representing a group of minority shareholders had lied about her in a press release that described allegations made against her in the shareholders' lawsuit.

Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke said the press release in question, issued by the Middleton law firm of Palmersheim Dettmann after it filed a lawsuit in August against the New Glarus Brewing Co. and its president and CEO, Deb Carey, more or less accurately reflects the allegations made in the lawsuit, including one that Carey said was most egregious, that Carey had "retained over $100 million, with over $40 million in cash."

"(Carey) suggests that this phrasing implies that it was Carey who individually retained over $100 million with over $40 million in cash," Ehlke said. "Having carefully considered the arguments of both sides I respectfully disagree. At best, it is ambiguous and any question left in the reader's mind could be resolved by reading the attached complaints or the link to the complaint."

In August, Palmersheim Dettmann filed a lawsuit on behalf of three minority shareholders of New Glarus alleging that Carey has sought to consolidate control over the business and funneled profits to side projects in ways that have kept the three from reaping the benefits of the brewery's success. They also allege Carey has shorted them when it comes to paying dividends.

The press release about the shareholders' lawsuit, Ehlke said, "refers to 'the claims' and 'the allegations.' These are not statements of fact. Rather, the press release is couched in terms indicating basically, 'this is what we're saying happened.' People reading this would not or should not, at least in my opinion, be misled into thinking it is alleged as a fact."

Because the statements in the press release are "all in the context of pending litigation," Ehlke said, anyone reading them should believe they are "what the plaintiffs hope to prove. It might be true, it might not be true."

Carey's attorney, Mark Schmidt, did not immediately respond to a message for comment.

Ehlke said he was not going to address the specific allegations in the shareholders' lawsuit against Carey and whether they have merit while considering Carey's defamation lawsuit.

"Those issues can be dealt with in the civil case," Ehlke said. "If counsel indeed improperly filed an action without performing a proper investigation, then the judge assigned to that case can fashion an appropriate remedy."

Ehlke also said he was not deciding whether or not Carey is a public figure, an important issue in defamation lawsuits. Palmershem Dettmann contended Carey is a public figure, while Carey and her lawyers said she is not.

Ehlke said the question of whether Carey is a public figure, which would have then required a decision about whether the statements alleged to be defamatory were made with actual malice, was more appropriate for a decision at a later stage in the case, perhaps even a trial. The motion to dismiss the defamation suit was brought by Palmersheim Dettmann based solely on the pleadings that were initially filed by Carey.

But with Ehlke's decision, that question will go unanswered.

The shareholders' lawsuit, in the meantime, has been split between two counties. In January, Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said that claims made in the lawsuit against New Glarus should be heard in Green County, where the business is located, while claims against Carey should remain in Dane County. In February, Bailey-Rihn denied Carey's motion to dismiss the case in Dane County, finding there was enough in the complaint to keep the case moving forward. Carey has also filed a motion to dismiss the case in Green County.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.