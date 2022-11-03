Judge dismisses animal rights activist's lawsuit against UW, finds speech rights were not violated

An animal rights activist and UW-Madison alumna does not have a First Amendment right to post off-topic comments on posts on UW-Madison's social media accounts, and the university may hide those comments if they don't pertain to the posts' topics, a federal judge ruled late Wednesday.

In a 50-page decision, U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker said the comment threads on posts from UW-Madison's social media accounts, while open to the public, are "nonpublic" fora because UW has generally sought, even if imperfectly, to limit comments to the topic of the post at hand.

Animal rights advocate Madeline Krasno, who graduated in 2013 and had worked as an animal caretaker in a UW lab, sued UW in 2021 alleging the university scrubbed her critical comments about the university's animal research practices from its social media accounts in violation of her First Amendment rights.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which sued on Krasno's behalf, argued that UW's actions amounted to censorship because Krasno's comments on UW's posts on Instagram and Facebook appeared on accounts controlled by a government entity.

“We are disappointed that the court’s ruling will lead to continued suppression of animal advocates’ speech on University of Wisconsin-Madison social media pages where comments containing words like 'cruelty' and 'animal research' are automatically hidden," said Christopher Berry, the ALDF's managing attorney. "Our client Madeline Krasno has a right to talk about her personal experience as a university graduate and former employee of the controversial primate research labs. We are assessing our next steps and deliberating how best to end the clear and flagrant violation of Ms. Krasno’s First Amendment rights.”

UW-Madison spokesperson Greg Bump said UW is "pleased with the decision and the work of our legal team to defend this matter."

Crocker's decision dismissed the lawsuit. He said UW has a legitimate interest in keeping comments on its posts on topic, which does not violate Krasno's First Amendment rights.

"The University's rule allowing for moderation of off-topic comments is a reasonable and viewpoint neutral rule that furthers the University's permissible interest in preserving the interactive comment threads for discussion of the subjects posted by the University," Crocker wrote. "Krasno is free to post her views about testing on animals on her own pages or anywhere else allowed on the internet. However, she has no First Amendment right to post them on the University's social media pages unless they are germane to the topic of the University's post."

Allowing off-topic comments to proliferate makes it more difficult for UW to respond to certain comments, Crocker wrote, and can be a "distraction" to other users.

Courts have said, Crocker wrote, that "nonpublic" does not mean a forum that is closed to the public but instead "is open to the public only for specified speakers or specified expressive activities." Some courts have called them a "limited public forum."

Krasno and UW agreed, Crocker wrote, that the comment threads on Instagram and Facebook are not a traditional public forum, but disagreed on whether they are public or nonpublic.

Krasno, Crocker wrote, contended that the comment threads are "wide open for discussion of anything related to the University, including its animal testing program."

The question, he wrote, is whether UW has "by policy or by practice" limited the threads to on-topic discussion or opened them for "indiscriminate use by the general public."

At the time the lawsuit was filed in February 2021, UW's Social Media Statement said that although UW did not regularly review comments, it reserved the right to do so for several reasons, among them "off-topic" comments. That disclaimer has since been altered to specify comments "not germane to the subject matter of the institutional post."

The policy, Crocker wrote, "signals that the University did not intend to open the interactive comment threads for indiscriminate use."

He also noted that other comments, not just those pertaining to animal testing, have been subjected to the "off-topic" rule.

"After examining the nature of the forum, the University's written policies, and its actual practices, I conclude that there is insufficient evidence to support Krasno's contention that the University routinely has allowed off-topic comments on its posts by everyone but animal rights activists like Krasno," Crocker wrote. "To the contrary, the University has expressed an intent not to open the comment threads on its social media posts to all posters for public dissemination of their views on any topic whatsoever pertaining to the University."

If UW only "loosely" moderates comment threads, and by accident or design appears to tolerate some off-topic comments, that "may show that its restriction is unreasonable or viewpoint-based, but it does not show that the University has invited the public to 'use its facilities as a soapbox,'" Crocker wrote, quoting an earlier case.

Crocker also said cases cited by Krasno in which then-President Donald Trump and some Wisconsin state legislators were found to have illegally blocked certain users from their Twitter accounts were not analogous to the UW case, because the users in the Twitter cases had been banned entirely from those accounts. Courts in those cases never determine what kind of forum, public or nonpublic, the Twitter accounts represented because the bans were considered viewpoint discrimination, which is prohibited in all forums, he wrote.