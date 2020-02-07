Judge denies injuction, rules question on victim rights amendment to appear on April ballot

A ballot question asking voters to approve an amendment to the Wisconsin Constitution expanding the rights of crime victims will remain on the April 7 ballot after a Dane County judge on Friday denied a request for an injunction that would have blocked the question from appearing.

But opponents of the measure, called Marsy's Law, said they will continue after the election to challenge the wording of the ballot question and will try to persuade the public to vote against it at the polls.

Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington said after oral arguments Friday that the Wisconsin Justice Initiative Inc., which filed a lawsuit in December challenging the ballot question as misleading, had not shown the group would be irreparably harmed by the placement of the question on the ballot.

Remington said while he is given pause by the group's argument that somewhat differing language in the ballot question and in the law could be misleading, he isn't ruling on the merits of the case at this stage, only on the injunction.