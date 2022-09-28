Judge delays ruling on Waukesha parade attack suspect's self-representation at trial

WAUKESHA — A Wisconsin judge deferred a decision Tuesday on whether a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade can represent himself at trial, after the suspect said he doesn't understand the charges against him or how the state can prosecute him.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow gave Darrell Brooks until Wednesday morning to decide whether he still wants to represent himself. If he does, she promised to schedule another hearing later in the day.
Brooks' trial is set to begin Monday. It's unclear if Dorow would delay the proceedings if Brooks is allowed to represent himself. District Attorney Susan Opper filed a brief Monday urging her not to push the trial back, arguing that the trial date was set back in March and that a delay would inconvenience the hundreds of witnesses she might call and extend the parade victims' emotional turmoil.
Prosecutors say Brooks drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21. He faces 77 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Any potential motive remains unclear.
Brooks told Dorow that he wants to represent himself because Kees and Perri haven't explained the “nature and cause” of the charges. He did not explain what that meant.
Dorow asked Brooks if he understood what he was doing, if he understood the seriousness of the charges and if he understood that he could face life in prison if he's convicted on the homicide counts. She also asked if he understood if he waived his right to an attorney he would be on his own against a prosecutorial team with a combined 66 years of courtroom experience.
“Doesn't make me flinch a bit,” Brooks said.
But he also told Dorow he didn't understand the charges, the penalties or how legal documents are captioned, and that he didn't know Opper represents the state, even though she has been at all of his previous court appearances and identified herself as the district attorney.
He finally refused to continue until the judge explained to him how the state has the legal power to prosecute him when the state wasn't injured.
An exasperated Dorow warned Brooks not to play games with her.
“Sir, this is a legitimate case,” she said. “I’m not going to make a mockery (of it) by letting you ask this question.”
She finally called a recess. When court reconvened she gave Brooks a packet of documents outlining trial administration.
Scenes from the tragedy in Waukesha Sunday, Nov. 21
A judge on Friday refused to dismiss the case against a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in southern Wisconsin last year.
Darrell Brooks, who is Black, sent a letter to his mother saying that guards paid inmates to spit in his food and accused guards and inmates of using racial slurs against him and threatening him with violence
A judge set an October trial date Friday for a man accused of driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year and ordered both sides to begin drafting a survey to mail to prospective jurors to gauge whether an impartial jury can be selected in Waukesha County.
Gov. Tony Evers received a complaint Monday seeking the removal of Milwaukee County's district attorney because one of his prosecutors recommended $1,000 bail for a man who authorities say later drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in a nearby county, killing six people.
Seven patients injured in last weekend's Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee are still being treated at Children's Wisconsin after a ninth patient was released Sunday, hospital officials said.
Former Waukesha County District Attorney Paul Bucher said it might be difficult to prove intent with the first person Brooks struck, “but when he kept going and knowing what he had done to the first person and didn’t stop, then it was all intentional.”