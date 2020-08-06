Judge declines to toss charges against two women in attack on state senator

A Dane County judge on Thursday declined to dismiss charges against two women charged with felonies in an attack on a state senator during a Black Lives Matter protest in June.
Despite vigorous arguments from the attorneys for Samantha Hamer, 26, and Kerida O'Reilly, 33, both of Madison, Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke found there was enough probable cause to continue with the case against the women, both of whom are charged with substantial battery in the June 24 attack.
Hamer's attorney, Adam Welch, and O'Reilly's attorney, Nathan Otis, argued that testimony from the lead Madison police detective in the case did not point to evidence that their clients had been the ones to punch or kick state Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee.
They relied heavily on an 11-second video taken by Carpenter in the moments just before the attack that purportedly shows the two women approaching him but not actually striking him.
"(Carpenter) has not been able to say whether Ms. Hamer specifically touched him in any way. Is that right?" Welch asked Madison police detective Linda Trevarthen.
"Correct," Trevarthen said.
Carpenter has said that on the night of the attack, he had stopped to take a photo of protesters with his phone and instead mistakenly started taking video. Protesters during the event had warned people not to make video evidence of their activities, which included tearing down two statues on the Capitol Square.
Trevarthen testified that Carpenter said he was hit one or two times while he was standing and that someone took or knocked his phone away, and that after he fell down, he was kicked and punched from seven to eight times by a group of people. An as-yet unidentified Black man also appears briefly on his video and might have thrown one of the punches, according to Trevarthen.
"This was all simultaneously," she said. "As he's trying to put the phone in his pocket and some people are grabbing for his phone and he's being punched, he's falling to the ground."
Carpenter has said he suffered a slight fracture to his nose that required surgery, as well as bruises and scrapes, Trevarthen testified.
In the absence of evidence that O'Reilly and Hamer struck Carpenter, their attorneys argued that in order to sustain the charges against the women, there has to be evidence that they aided or abetted the attack — which they said also does not exist.
But Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the video shows the women "aggressively approaching this man."
"We don't know exactly what happens after that other than we have a witness that says various people began kicking and punching," he said. "There is a reasonable inference that those two people who are aggressively running at him are the ones involved in the exact same incident."
O'Reilly and Hamer were identified by multiple anonymous sources from video images. O'Reilly is a physical therapist and Hamer was most recently a social worker in the Mount Horeb School District. She did not appear in the district's online staff directory on Thursday afternoon; after the arrest, she had been put on paid leave.
