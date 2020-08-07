Judge declines to toss charges against 2 women in attack on state senator

Trevarthen testified that Carpenter said he was hit one or two times while he was standing and that someone took or knocked his phone away, and that after he fell down, he was kicked and punched seven or eight times by a group of people. An as-yet-unidentified Black man also appears briefly on his video and might have thrown one of the punches, according to Trevarthen.

“This was all simultaneously,” she said. “As he’s trying to put the phone in his pocket and some people are grabbing for his phone and he’s being punched, he’s falling to the ground.”

Carpenter has said he suffered a slight fracture to his nose that required surgery, as well as bruises and scrapes, Trevarthen testified.

In the absence of evidence that O’Reilly and Hamer struck Carpenter, their attorneys argued that in order to sustain the charges against the women, there has to be evidence that they aided or abetted the attack — which they said also does not exist.

But Assistant District Attorney William Brown said the video shows the women “aggressively approaching this man.”