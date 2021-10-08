Judge declines to temporarily bar sale of building to city for homeless shelter

The Design Committee was established in a 1987 document created when Raymond and Loraine Zeier sold the property east of East Towne for commercial and retail development. Eric McLeod, one of Moving to the Music's attorneys, said the Design Committee still exists and is comprised of Loraine Zeier and her son, Dennis, and one city of Madison representative whose name McLeod did not know.

After hearing arguments, Bailey-Rihn ultimately agreed with John Starkweather, BIP's attorney, that despite well-announced plans by the city for the homeless shelter, BIP as the seller of the property is not the party that could be in violation of the covenants because it is not the party planning to open a homeless shelter.

She said, though, that if Moving to the Music and its attorneys amend their lawsuit to bring the city into it, "that's a different story."

McLeod said the covenants allow legal actions against not only those who violate the covenants but those who threaten to violate the covenants. He argued that it's no secret that the reason the building is priced at a premium is because of the plans by the city to use it as a homeless shelter. BIP, he said, is well aware of those plans.