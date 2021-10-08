Judge declines to temporarily bar sale of building to city for homeless shelter

A Dane County judge declined Friday to issue an order temporarily barring the sale of a building near East Towne that the city of Madison would use as a temporary men's homeless shelter.
But the order will not be the last word in the matter.
Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn said the building's current owner, BIP Enterprises, which has signed a contract to sell the building to the city for $2.6 million, is not the party that would be in violation of restrictive covenants by opening a homeless shelter in the store at 2002 Zeier Road that formerly housed Gander Mountain sporting goods and Savers.
The Madison City Council approved the purchase of the building on Tuesday night.
A neighbor of the property, Moving to the Music dance studio, 2001 Zeier Road, filed the lawsuit Thursday along with a motion to temporarily block the sale of the building to the city. The lawsuit states the property is subject to covenants dating back to the 1980s that include the approval of plans for the site by a special three-member Design Committee and requires use of the building for a business or other commercial activity.
The Design Committee was established in a 1987 document created when Raymond and Loraine Zeier sold the property east of East Towne for commercial and retail development. Eric McLeod, one of Moving to the Music's attorneys, said the Design Committee still exists and is comprised of Loraine Zeier and her son, Dennis, and one city of Madison representative whose name McLeod did not know.
After hearing arguments, Bailey-Rihn ultimately agreed with John Starkweather, BIP's attorney, that despite well-announced plans by the city for the homeless shelter, BIP as the seller of the property is not the party that could be in violation of the covenants because it is not the party planning to open a homeless shelter.
She said, though, that if Moving to the Music and its attorneys amend their lawsuit to bring the city into it, "that's a different story."
McLeod said the covenants allow legal actions against not only those who violate the covenants but those who threaten to violate the covenants. He argued that it's no secret that the reason the building is priced at a premium is because of the plans by the city to use it as a homeless shelter. BIP, he said, is well aware of those plans.
McLeod said the owner of Dance to the Music bought that property with the understanding that the covenants protected her property from unapproved uses of neighboring properties.
Starkweather said there is no set date to complete the sale of the building to the city, except that it will be done by Dec. 31.
Bailey-Rihn's order declining to temporarily bar the sale of the property doesn't end the lawsuit. Moving to the Music can amend its filing, and evidence and testimony will likely be taken during future court dates before Bailey-Rihn makes a final order on the dance studio's demand that she bar the sale of the property to the city.