Judge declines to bar Madison from opening homeless shelter at former business

Loraine Zeier and her son, Dennis, are on the Design Committee, along with a city representative who is, for now, interim Urban Design Commission secretary Kevin Firchow.

Last month, Bailey-Rihn agreed with BIP that as the seller of the property, it was not required to seek Design Committee approval. Moving to the Music then amended its lawsuit to add the city of Madison as a defendant. Since then, BIP has been dismissed from the lawsuit.

That left the city. Moving sought to bar the city from changing the use of the Zeier Road property without Design committee review and approval, or using the property that is in any way inconsistent with the covenants and restrictions set in the 1987 document.

The city argued that its proposed use of the property doesn't require Design Committee approval because under the terms of the 1987 document, the property is released from Design Committee approval with respect to use after a previously-approved use for the building has been in place for more than five years.

The Gander Mountain store, the first to occupy the building, operated there for more than 15 years.