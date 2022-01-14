Judge clears way for Chandler Halderson trial to resume

A Dane County judge cleared the way Friday for the resumption of testimony in the trial of a 23-year-old man accused of killing his parents and then dismembering and hiding their bodies last year.
Chandler Halderson's murder trial was suspended Tuesday after he tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a short order, Judge John Hyland said no one involved in the trial is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and the trial will resume on Jan. 18.
This story will be updated.
