Judge: Central Wisconsin woman must serve life without parole for 2006 killing of husband

WAUSAU — A central Wisconsin woman convicted of fatally shooting her husband more than 15 years ago was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the chance of parole.
Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 67, was found guilty in October of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Prosecutors said Kenneth Juedes, who was 58 at the time, was shot twice on Aug. 29, 2006 at the couple's home in the town of Hull. Juedes was a pharmacist for what was then Memorial Health Care in Medford.
Before handing down the sentence, Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran called Schulz-Judes' actions "callous and unfeeling."
People are also reading…
Schulz-Juedes maintained her innocence and said the conviction "hurt my soul." Her attorney, Michael Hughes, said they have already started the appeal process.
Prosecutors said Schulz-Juedes was motivated by money, including numerous insurance policies on Juedes that totaled more than $900,000. Moran ordered Schulz-Juedes to pay more than $1 million in restitution.
The defense blamed the crime on a group of five other men who they say committed the crime over the sale of a race track and to keep Juedes quiet about possible illegal drug activity.
Two new detectives were assigned to the case in 2016, about 2 1/2 years before Schulz-Juedes was apprehended.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.