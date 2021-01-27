Judge agrees to time-served sentence for man convicted of extortion of Downtown businesses

A Madison man who pleaded guilty in November to a federal extortion charge for threatening to destroy a Downtown business last summer will be on federal supervision for two years after he received a time-served sentence Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge William Conley accepted a plea agreement reached in October under which Devonere Johnson, 29, agreed to plead guilty to the felony in exchange for a sentence of time he had already served in jail following his June 23 arrest.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, Johnson could have received a sentence of between four and five years, but Conley said he found the time-served agreement appropriate.
Johnson was charged in federal court with extortion after he and two other men were accused of threatening two Downtown business owners, demanding one send him money through Venmo and the other provide Johnson and the others with free food. Parts of the incidents were captured on security video.
The incidents happened on June 22, during a period of unrest Downtown following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Johnson's June 23 arrest sparked a protest that turned violent as the night went on, and included the toppling of two statutes on the State Capitol grounds, the attempted arson of the City-County Building and the assault of a state senator.
Johnson and the other two men were charged in Dane County Circuit Court, where Johnson later pleaded guilty to some of the charges and also received a time-served sentence. Charges are still pending against the other two men.
"I just want to say that it's been a process for me," Johnson told Conley Wednesday during a hearing held by video conference. "I can generally say that usually, these types of situations are negative but I definitely try to find some type of positivity and continue to spread love and consciousness moving forward."
Johnson's attorney, federal defender Joseph Bugni, wrote in a sentencing memorandum this week that what led Johnson to enter a guilty plea "wasn't the legal intricacies but the video, with everyone confronting the victim."
"Watching it with Johnson, it was clear he felt terrible," Bugni wrote. "His perception and memory of that event was different from what the video showed. He and the others were intimidating, it was scary, and it was wrong."
Johnson's expression of remorse at his plea hearing, Bugni wrote, was sincere.
Conley noted that early on, the case against Johnson was referred to as a "tempest in a teapot," but he added, "At the time this was a lot of tempest." He said the victims in the case, though they support the time-served outcome, said the situation they found themselves in with Johnson "was a frightening one."
Conley said the protests of police that Johnson was a part of are "vital to our understanding, all of us in the criminal justice system. And there's a challenge for all of us, including you, but certainly including me and others who are part of the system, to keep all of those issues in mind."
Conley said some in policing are "awfully outstanding individuals" while others "became officers for the wrong reasons" and diminish those who do good work. He reflected on a friend, Michael Baribeau, from his hometown of Rice Lake who became an officer and died in the line of duty in 1995, shot while responding to a domestic violence incident. His name is engraved in the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds.
Johnson pleaded guilty in December to vandalizing the memorial.
"As we all go forward, we should keep in mind there are a lot of good people out there who are touched on both sides of the violence involving police officers," Conley said. There are horrible stories and there should be a monument, he said, to those who suffered from police violence. "I could not hope for more for you and your children, and I hope that all of us can find a way to learn from each other."