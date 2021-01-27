Judge agrees to time-served sentence for man convicted of extortion of Downtown businesses

Conley said the protests of police that Johnson was a part of are "vital to our understanding, all of us in the criminal justice system. And there's a challenge for all of us, including you, but certainly including me and others who are part of the system, to keep all of those issues in mind."

Conley said some in policing are "awfully outstanding individuals" while others "became officers for the wrong reasons" and diminish those who do good work. He reflected on a friend, Michael Baribeau, from his hometown of Rice Lake who became an officer and died in the line of duty in 1995, shot while responding to a domestic violence incident. His name is engraved in the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial on the Capitol grounds.

Johnson pleaded guilty in December to vandalizing the memorial.

"As we all go forward, we should keep in mind there are a lot of good people out there who are touched on both sides of the violence involving police officers," Conley said. There are horrible stories and there should be a monument, he said, to those who suffered from police violence. "I could not hope for more for you and your children, and I hope that all of us can find a way to learn from each other."