A Juda man died in a head-on crash Friday night on Highway 81 in the town of Avon in Rock County, authorities reported.
Fred E. Nafzger Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene and a forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday confirmed that Nafzger died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash, the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said in a statement.
Witnesses reported that a gray Toyota Corolla driven by Nafzger was attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 81 by West Beloit Newark Road about 6 p.m. Friday when it struck a red Mazda SUV head-on, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Pete Falk said in a statement.
Nafzger was pinned in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The Mazda driver, a 20-year-old man from Benton, was partially pinned under his vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, Falk said.
Highway 81 was closed and traffic was detoured for about six hours.
