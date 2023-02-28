A UW-Madison graduate student was ordered banned from the UW campus after he was charged Tuesday with making an online threat to “start sneaking guns into crowded school buildings” and advised that others “don’t go to Bascom Hall next week” during a chat on a social media platform last week.

The FBI was immediately tipped to the comments reported on Thursday and with Madison police tracked down Thomas D. Hansen, 26, and arrested him Friday morning. Hansen remained in the Dane County Jail until a court appearance on Tuesday, when he was released on a signature bond.

A criminal complaint charged Hansen with making a terrorist threat, a felony that carries up to 3½ years of combined prison and extended supervision. According to the complaint, Hansen told investigators the comments he made on the social media platform Yik Yak were just a joke.

Though not mentioned in court or in the complaint, the online comments described in the complaint come just weeks after a gunman killed three students and injured five others at Michigan State University before turning the gun on himself.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson denied a request by Assistant District Attorney Cecelia De Marco for cash bail, but he ordered Hansen to be monitored by Dane County Pretrial Services and that Hansen not be on the UW-Madison campus unless the dean of students, in writing, specifically allows him to be.

Hansen's attorney, Eric Habich, said Hansen is nearing completion of his master's degree in electrical engineering and only needs to finish a few classes. He said Hansen also received his bachelor's degree from UW-Madison.

According to the complaint:

The FBI contacted Madison police for assistance after receiving word of someone making comments about bringing guns to school and specifically about Bascom Hall. The person was determined to be Hansen, and the FBI and police went to his apartment in the 400 block of Grand Avenue to speak to him but received no response at the door.

In the post, a person believed to be Hansen had said a woman had canceled a date with him because he got a haircut the week before and she "doesn't know what I'll look like." Afterward, Hansen said, "I'm getting to the point where I think I should stop trying to date and start sneaking guns into crowded school buildings."

In another comment, he said, "You're cool, don't go to Bascom Hall next week."

Interviewed Friday morning, Hansen told investigators the comments were a joke.

"The joke is that it sounds bad, but there is nothing bad being said," Hansen said, before trying to explain what the joke was. He said he had made the joke because of the canceled date, which he said was frustrating.

Asked if he had any guns, Hansen said he did and later allowed police to retrieve the gun he had. The revolver that was found was not loaded, but there was ammunition for it in a closet.