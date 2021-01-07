Johnson Controls to pay Peshtigo residents $17.5M to settle PFAS lawsuit

Johnson Controls has agreed to pay $17.5 million to Peshtigo area residents whose water was contaminated by “forever chemicals” from a manufacturing plant in Marinette.

The agreement announced Thursday is part of a settlement in a 2018 class action lawsuit against the company’s Tyco Fire Products subsidiary and is subject to court approval.

In a statement the company said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing but “expresses our desire to resolve this litigation so that we can focus on the permanent solutions we have identified to get rid of the PFAS from the (Fire Technology Center).”

“This settlement agreement is part of Tyco’s efforts to address the disruption this issue has caused our neighbors,” said company spokeswoman Katie McGinty. “It does not affect or change Tyco’s ongoing initiatives to remediate PFAS from the FTC in the Marinette/Peshtigo area to ensure our neighbors have clean and safe water.”

Legislative committee strips key language from rules to prevent PFAS contamination The Legislature’s rules committee voted 6-4 along party lines Friday to strip key language from a newly-adopted rule limiting the use of firefighting foam containing chemicals known as PFAS, including targets for evaluating the effectiveness of treatment.

Under the proposed settlement anyone who lived or owned property in the covered part of the town of Peshtigo for at least a year since 1965 will be eligible for compensation. According to the settlement there are more than 300 homes in the 3-square-mile area south of Marinette.

