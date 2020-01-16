You are the owner of this article.
Jefferson Middle School student suffers concussion from punches by classmate who was bullying him, police say

Jefferson Middle School, CT photo

Jefferson Middle School

 MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

A Jefferson Middle School student suffered a concussion on Wednesday from being punched by a classmate he said had been bullying him for some time, Madison police reported.

A school staff member said the victim fell to the floor after the initial blow, and was then punched a couple of more times, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The boy was taken to a hospital after the incident about 2 p.m. at the school at 101 S. Gammon Road, DeSpain said.

The staff member said the suspect was screaming and knocking over chairs. He was removed from the classroom and later taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

