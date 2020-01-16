Jefferson Middle School student suffers concussion from punches by classmate who was bullying him, police say

A Jefferson Middle School student suffered a concussion on Wednesday from being punched by a classmate he said had been bullying him for some time, Madison police reported.
A school staff member said the victim fell to the floor after the initial blow, and was then punched a couple of more times, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The boy was taken to a hospital after the incident about 2 p.m. at the school at 101 S. Gammon Road, DeSpain said.
The staff member said the suspect was screaming and knocking over chairs. He was removed from the classroom and later taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of substantial battery and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.
