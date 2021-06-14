 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson couple seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Vernon County, authorities say
alert

Jefferson couple seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Vernon County, authorities say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Jefferson couple was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Vernon County on Sunday, authorities reported.

The crash occurred at about 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, on Burr Salem Road west of Highway 33 in the town of Forrest, Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears said in a report.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

Driver Anthony Zick, 58, and passenger Debra Zick, 49, were traveling west on Burr Salem Road when Anthony Zick lost control on a corner and both were ejected from the motorcycle, sustaining serious injuries, Spears said.

They were taken by ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hillsboro, with Debra Zick later flown by medial helicopter to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Spears said.

Neither of the Zicks was wearing a helmet, Spears said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics