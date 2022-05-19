Jefferson County reports residents being victimized by missed jury duty scam

Jefferson County reported that residents there are being victimized by the missed jury duty scam.

The scam involves a caller who identifies himself as a sergeant with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and indicates that the “juror” can either report to the Sheriff’s Department for a signature test, transfer funds, or turn themselves in to serve between 14 to 21 days jail, Cindy R. Hamre Incha of the Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts said in a statement.

This scammers use names of actual court officials and law enforcement staff with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and provide a phone number to return the call indicating that it is the non-emergency number and that number goes into an involved voicemail system that indicates that it is the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Hamre Incha said.

Neither the Jefferson County Clerk of Circuit Courts Office nor the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department contacts residents by phone or email in an effort to collect funds for allegations of missed jury service. A fine will never be imposed until after an individual has appeared in court and been given the opportunity to explain the failure to appear, Hamre Incha said.

If you receive such a call or email, do not make any payment. Instead, contact the Clerk of Circuit Courts Office at 920-674-7496 to provide details on the call or email, Hamre Incha said.

