Jayme Closs kidnapper's name erased from prison records

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has erased any record of the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents from its inmate locator database.
Jake Patterson, 22, was
moved to an out-of-state facility on July 15. DOC officials declined to reveal where out of concern for his safety. The agency has declined to elaborate.
Patterson's name has been removed from the DOC's online inmate locator, the Green Bay Press-Gazette
reported Wednesday. DOC spokeswoman Molly Vidal said the agency decides on a case-by-case basis whether someone is included in the locator.
Patterson also doesn't appear on the state sex offender registry despite being ordered to register as part of his sentence.
Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders called the effort to conceal Patterson's whereabouts "outrageous."
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jayme Closs' aunt, Jennifer Smith, addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Tork Mason
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jake Patterson walked into court for his sentencing in the murder of James and Denise Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright told a judge during Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing Friday that Patterson would never stop trying to find and possibly kill Jayme Closs if he gets out of prison.(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jayme Closs' aunt Jennifer Smith got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jayme Closs' cousin Lindsey Smith got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jayme Closs' aunt Kelly Engelhardt got up after giving a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Jake Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Jake Patterson spoke with his lawyer Richard Jones at the sentencing the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Lawyer Chris Gramstrup got up after he read a statement by Jayme Closs at sentencing of Patterson for the murder of James and Denise Closs and abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Judge James Babler sentenced Jake Patterson to life without the possibility of parole for the murder of James and Denise Closs as well as 40 years abduction of Jayme Closs at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis., on Friday, May 24, 2019.(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
Renee Jones Schneider
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Tork Mason
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright addresses the media after Jake Patterson's sentencing hearing on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Barron County Justice Center in Barron, Wis. Patterson was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs and murdering her parents. (Tork Mason/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Tork Mason
Jayme Closs honored by Legislature
Kidnapping victim Jayme Closs, second from left, appears with her family and supporters to receive a "hometown hero" award Wednesday from the state Assembly. Closs escaped in January after her parents were killed and she was held captive for three months in a remote cabin.
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Closs family members react after Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months, during a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center on March 27.
T'xer Zhon Kha, Post-Crescent
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Patrick Patterson, right, and his daughter, Katie, arrive for the arraignment hearing of his son, Jake Patterson, on March 27 at the Barron County Justice Center in Barron.
MARK HOFFMAN, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL-SENTINEL
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center on March 27. Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.
RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER, STAR TRIBUNE
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson appears for a hearing at the Barron County Justice Center on March 27 in Barron. Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.
T'xer Zhon Kha, Appleton Post-Crescent
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
A Closs family member react as she leaves the courtroom after Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.
T'xer Zhon Kha, Post-Crescent
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Closs family members leave the courtroom after Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
T'xer Zhon Kha, Post Crescent
Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping
Sue Allard, center, Jayme Closs' aunt, leaves the courtroom after Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.
Mark Hoffman, Journal Sentinel
Lynn Closs leaves courtroom
Lynn Closs, aunt of Jayme Closs, leaves the courtroom March 27 after Jake Patterson pleaded guilty to kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme, killing her parents and holding her captive in a remote cabin for three months.
MARK HOFFMAN, MILWAUKEE JOURNAL-SENTINEL
Elizabeth Smart speaks in Barron
Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped and held hostage at the age of 14 for nine months in 2002, speaks March 15 in the aftermath of the abduction of local teen Jayme Closs last October and the killing of Jayme's parents, at a town hall forum at Barron High School in Barron. She gave local residents tips on how to deal with the aftermath.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Elizabeth Smart speaks in Barron
Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped and held hostage at the age of 14 for nine months in 2002, speaks on the aftermath of the abduction of local teen Jayme Closs last October and the killing of Jayme's parents, at a town hall forum Friday at Barron High School.
RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER, STAR TRIBUNE
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Barron County Circuit Court. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days.
T'XER ZHON KHA, APPLETON POST-CRESCENT
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson appears for his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days. (T'xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)
T'xer Zhon Kha
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson listens during his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days. (T'xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)
T'xer Zhon Kha
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson listens during his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days. (T'xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)
T'xer Zhon Kha
Wisconsin Killings Kidnapping
Jake Patterson, 21, leaves the courtroom after his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Barron County Circuit Court in Barron, Wis. Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10, after 88 days. (T'xer Zhon Kha/The Post-Crescent via AP, Pool)
T'xer Zhon Kha
Cabin where Jayme Closs was held
The cabin in the town Gordon where authorities say 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held by Jake Thomas Patterson is surrounded by law enforcement vehicles Saturday.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald holds up the booking photo of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, during a news conference Friday in Barron. Jayme, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed, was found alive in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home in Barron. Investigators believe Patterson, who was taken into custody shortly after Closs was found, killed her parents because he wanted to abduct her.
JEAN PIERI, PIONEER PRESS
Jake Thomas Patterson
Patterson
BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
Two Dead-Child Missing
The sign outside Barron City Hall on Friday welcomes Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old northwestern Wisconsin girl who had been missing since her parents were killed in October. Closs was found alive Thursday in the rural town of Gordon, about 60 miles north of her home.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday in Barron regarding the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, who allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs, a 13-year-old girl who went missing in October after her parents were killed.
AARON LAVINSKY, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Kristin Kasinskas, left, husband, Peter, and Jeanne Nutter and her dog Henry head back to their homes after speaking with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs, 13, had been found after Nutter, who was out walking her dog, encountered her and brought her to Kasinskas' house. Closs had been missing since her parents were killed in October.
RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
Kristin Kasinskas and her husband, Peter, who live on South Eau Claire Acres Circle, speak with the media Friday in Gordon. Kristin Kasinskas called 911 on Thursday to report that Jayme Closs had been found after another neighbor encountered her and brought her to the Kasinskas house.
RICHARD TSONG-TAATARII, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead Child Missing
A thank you sign is displayed Friday after Barron teenager Jayme Closs was found alive.
Jeff Baenen
Two Dead Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a news conference Friday after Jayme Closs, 13, was found alive after being missing for nearly three months.
Aaron Lavinsky
Two Dead Child Missing
A "Tree of Hope" for teenager Jayme Closs is seen outside Riverview Middle School in Barron on Friday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers are given directions Tuesday near Barron before searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron on Tuesday on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers line up along Highway 25 just north of Barron Tuesday to help in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home. Jayme has been missing since Oct. 15, when deputies responding to a 911 call found that someone had broken into the family's home in Barron and gunned down James and Denise Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Hundreds of volunteers gather Tuesday in Barron to assist in the search for Jayme Closs, a missing teenage Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed in the family's home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Greg Niemuth of Eau Claire searches a wooded area Tuesday north of Barron for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
A volunteer uses a stick to brush away dense leaf cover in woods near Barron on Tuesday while searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who went missing Oct. 15 when her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
Louie Lauderdale of Lake Geneva searches near a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers gather at a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Highway 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for Jayme Closs.
Jerry Holt
Search expands for missing girl
Steven Fowler of Luck and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteers search a field along north of Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Search expands for missing girl
Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron on Tuesday for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
EVAN FROST, MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO
Search expands for missing girl
A sign is seen Tuesday in the small town of Barron, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs' parents were found shot to death at their home on Oct. 15. Searchers were looking Tuesday for the girl.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search expands for missing girl
A Barron County sheriff's vehicle sits Tuesday outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme.
JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Two Dead-Child Missing
Barron County sheriff's deputies remained at the scene of the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents, James and Denise, on Oct. 17, 2018, in Barron. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Two parents found dead; child still missing
A group of volunteers on Thursday search the ditches along Highway 8 in Barron, near the home where missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents, who were found dead early Monday.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Two Dead-Child Missing
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference Wednesday about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home in Barron early Monday.
JERRY HOLT, STAR TRIBUNE
Jayme Closs
Jayme Closs
ASSOCIATED PRESS
