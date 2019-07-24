Jayme Closs kidnapper's name erased from prison records

Wisconsin Killings-Kidnapping (copy)

Jake Patterson at his sentencing in the murder of James and Denise Closs at the Barron County Justice Center May 24.

 Renee Jones Schneider

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has erased any record of the man who kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents from its inmate locator database.

Jake Patterson, 22, was moved to an out-of-state facility on July 15. DOC officials declined to reveal where out of concern for his safety. The agency has declined to elaborate.

Patterson's name has been removed from the DOC's online inmate locator, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Wednesday. DOC spokeswoman Molly Vidal said the agency decides on a case-by-case basis whether someone is included in the locator.

Patterson also doesn't appear on the state sex offender registry despite being ordered to register as part of his sentence.

Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council President Bill Lueders called the effort to conceal Patterson's whereabouts "outrageous."

