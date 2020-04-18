Janesville woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Rock County, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Janesville woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Rock County on Thursday night, authorities reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Janesville Fire Department personnel were sent to the crash in the area of South Read Road north of Libby Lane in the town of La Prairie, RCSO Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

The investigation determined that a 2005 Buick La Crosse was traveling south on Read Road when it crossed the center line, entered a field, and rolled several times. The 33-year-old Janesville woman who was driving and was only occupant of the vehicle was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries, Burdick said.

The woman was taken Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, then airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford, Illinois, Burdick said.

She was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. Friday by the Winnebago County (Illinois) Coroner’s Office, Burdick said.

The crash, which is being reconstructed by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team, remains under investigation, Burdick said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.