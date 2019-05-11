A Janesville woman had two children in her vehicle during her third offense for operating while intoxicated Saturday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies investigated a disturbance in the 240 block of East Russel Road in Janesville Township. When police arrived, family members were confronting 42-year-old Jessica J. Tottestad for drinking and driving with children in the car.
Nottestad had just arrived home after picking her two children up from school, according to Sherriff Troy Knudson.
Deputies arrested Nottestad for third offense OWI with a passenger under 16, a felony in Wisconsin. She is being held in Rock County Jail until her initial court appearance.