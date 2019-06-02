Janesville police arrested a 51-year-old woman for drunken driving early Sunday morning, police said.
At around 12:30 a.m. Stacy Williams, of Janesville, ran a red light at the intersection of Centerway Street and North Franklin Street, according to the Janesville Police Department.
An officer saw Williams run the light, and pulled her over. According to the police report, Williams showed signs of being intoxicated.
Due to four past drunken driving convictions, Williams had a blood alcohol level restriction of 0.02 while driving on her record, police reported. A breathalyzer test administered on the scene showed she had an alcohol level of 0.225.
Williams was arrested on tentative charges of operating after revocation and OWI, fifth offense. She was taken to the Rock County Jail.