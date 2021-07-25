Janesville woman arrested for 6th OWI after fleeing police

A 25-year-old Janesville woman was arrested for her sixth OWI after leading police on a chase through a trailer park early Sunday morning, according to Janesville Police.

Police said they were investigating a hit-and-run in the 300 block of South Jackson Street at about 4 a.m. when officers got behind Alexandra A. Kjell's car. Kjell immediately sped away, police said, prompting officers to initiate a traffic stop to investigate Kjell's potential involvement in the hit-and-run.

Kjell led officers on a five-minute chase around and through the Woodland Heights Mobile Home Park, reaching speeds as high as 55 mph, police said. Kjell eventually turned onto a street with a dead end and was boxed in, according to police.

After arresting Kjell, police determined she was not involved in the original hit-and-run.

Kjell was arrested for her sixth OWI, fleeing an officer, driving with a revoked license and driving without insurance, police said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.