Janesville sees lowest crime in nearly 40 years, police department says

Crime rates in the city of Janesville in 2021 were the lowest they've been in nearly 40 years, the police department reported Thursday.

Janesville police chief David Moore released the city's 2021 crime statistics Thursday. The data show not only the lowest crime in nearly four decades, but also that crime was cut in half over the last decade.

Rates dropped from 4,184 crimes per 100,000 people in 2012 to 2,044 crimes per 100,000 people in 2021, according to the police department's data.

Moore said in a statement that while crime is dropping nationally, Janesville's crime appears to be decreasing at a faster rate.

From 2020 to 2021, overall crime decreased 14%, violent crime decreased 2% and property crime decreased 16%, according to the data.

"While the Janesville Police Department shares the crime statistics, it takes an entire community to drive down crime," Moore said.

Janesville saw one homicide, 10 deaths from opiate overdoses and nine fatal traffic crashes, Moore said.

