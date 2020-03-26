Janesville police shoot knife-wielding man, officer also injured, authorities say

An officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man and an officer also was injured in Janesville Thursday, the Janesville Police Department reported.

Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of Highway 14/Humes Road and Interstate 39/90 around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

A man armed with a knife man left a vehicle involved in the crash. During an attempt to take the man into custody, one officer shot at the man, who is expected to survive, Norem said.

Both the man and the officer involved in the shooting were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Norem said.

Highway 14/Humes Road was closed until about 11 p.m. between North Pontiac Drive and Deerfield Drive.

No further details were available Thursday, and Norem said a press conference will be held at a later time.

Norem said anyone with information relating to the incident should contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit anonymous tips to the "P3" app.

