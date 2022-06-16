 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville police seize cocaine, fentanyl after arrest of man previously charged with homicide

Police seized cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in connection to the recent arrest of a Janesville man charged with first-degree reckless homicide last fall, the Janesville Police Department reported. 

David Steptoe, 47, of Beloit, was arrested on Tuesday on tentative charges of possession of THC and felony bail jumping after Janesville police saw him violating the terms of his bail from last October. Soon after, police issued a warrant for 3616 La Mancha Drive in Janesville, between Interstate 90 and Highway 14.

Following the investigation into the house, where police seized cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana, Steptoe also now faces tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In October 2021, Steptoe posted $25,000 bail after being charged with first-degree reckless homicide for providing drugs that allegedly led to an overdose death. The conditions of the bail included a curfew and prohibited Steptoe from consuming or possessing controlled substances without a prescription, according to the statement.

Police are holding Steptoe at Rock County Jail ahead of his first appearance in court. The investigation will continue, with pending charges against others in the residence, according to the department.

