Janesville police seeking help to identify people who dumped couch behind business

Illegal dumping, Janesville police photo

Janesville police are seeking help to identify these people who dumped a couch behind a business on West Court Street on Dec. 30.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Janesville police are seeking help to identify the duo who dumped a couch behind a business on West Court Street on Dec. 30.

The male and female dumpers were in a green pickup truck with a topper, as seen in the accompanying picture, Sgt. Dean Sukus said in a statement.

The business owner has to clean up and pay for the proper disposal of what was dumped, Sukus said.

Janesville police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

