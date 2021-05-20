 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville police report spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside
alert

Janesville police report spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside

Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.

There have been four such cases in the past several nights, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report on Wednesday.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

All four vehicles have been recovered and the investigations are continuing, with no arrests reported.

Police reminded residents to lock their doors and windows, secure their vehicles, don’t leave keys in vehicles, and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts is asked to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or text to 274637 by typing JACS + message.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics