JANESVILLE — Police are investigating whether a pedestrian killed by a vehicle Friday night had been impaired by alcohol.
According to the Janesville Police Department, Dale R. Brockway, 45, of Janesville, was hit in the 1200 Block of N. Parker Drive.
A police officer saw the incident occur and was able to flag an ambulance that was also traveling on the same road nearby, but despite providing almost immediate medical care Brockway was pronounced dead after arriving at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center.
Several witnesses said they didn't see any evidence of unsafe driving by the vehicle, police said. The vehicle driver did not exhibit signs of impairment or distracted driving and was in fact yielding to the approaching ambulance, according to the witnessing officer.
The vehicle appeared to be traveling between 27 and 31 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone at the time of the crash. The driver was not issued any citations.
"The possibility of alcohol being related to the pedestrian’s movements is being investigated," the police department said in a statement.