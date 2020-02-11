Janesville police investigating shooting deaths of 2 women as double homicide

Janesville police are investigating the deaths of two women as a double homicide.
Police were called about two women found with gunshot wounds near Interstate 39/90 early Monday. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where police say they died of their injuries.
No one was in custody as of early Monday afternoon, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said.
Moore told reporters the victims were ages 27 and 30, and that both had children.
Police are withholding the names of the victims until their families are notified.
Lt. Todd Kleisner said he could not give more details, The Janesville Gazette reported.
"The public is not in danger. This was a targeted thing," Kleisner said.
Officials said four shell casings were found in the area.
The women were found about 3 a.m. Monday and were rushed to the hospital.
