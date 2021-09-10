 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville police investigating gunshots reported Thursday night
alert

Janesville police investigating gunshots reported Thursday night

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Janesville police are investigating gunshots reported Thursday night.

At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to the area of North Washington Street and Laurel Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing three to five gunshots in the area, Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage, and the incident remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department Detective Bureau, Wehmas said.

Janesville police ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics