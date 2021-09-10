Janesville police investigating gunshots reported Thursday night

Janesville police are investigating gunshots reported Thursday night.
At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to the area of North Washington Street and Laurel Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing three to five gunshots in the area, Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said in a statement.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, and the incident remains under investigation by the Janesville Police Department Detective Bureau, Wehmas said.
Janesville police ask anyone with information to contact them at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, or Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.