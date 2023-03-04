Janesville police said they chased, lost and then found a vehicle involved in a shots fired incident in Beloit on Friday.

At about 2:20 p.m. Friday, two Janesville officers saw a vehicle at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets that had been involved in a shots fired incident in Beloit, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.

The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, starting a short pursuit. The officers lost sight of the vehicle, but a Rock County deputy located it a short time later in the 600 block of South Main Street, Severson said.

Police learned the suspects may be inside a residence, surrounded it and closed off the area. Five people exited the residence after commands were given over a PA system, Severson said.

No details were given on arrests or possible charges, with Severson saying it still is an ongoing investigation by Beloit and Janesville police.