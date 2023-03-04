Janesville police said they chased, lost and then found a vehicle involved in a shots fired incident in Beloit on Friday.
At about 2:20 p.m. Friday, two Janesville officers saw a vehicle at the intersection of South Main and East Racine streets that had been involved in a shots fired incident in Beloit, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a statement.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled, starting a short pursuit. The officers lost sight of the vehicle, but a Rock County deputy located it a short time later in the 600 block of South Main Street, Severson said.
Police learned the suspects may be inside a residence, surrounded it and closed off the area. Five people exited the residence after commands were given over a PA system, Severson said.
No details were given on arrests or possible charges, with Severson saying it still is an ongoing investigation by Beloit and Janesville police.
People are also reading…
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.