Janesville police arrest man and seize guns, drugs, cash in early morning raid

Janesville police arrested a man and seized guns, drugs and cash when they executed a search warrant early Monday morning.

The raid shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a storage unit at 928 Todd Dr. stemmed from an investigation into illegal drug sales, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a report.

A search of the storage unit and during a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of four handguns, 5.5 ounces of crack cocaine, $1,990 in cash, 91 THC vape carts, 47 grams of marijuana, and several items of drug paraphernalia, Dammen said.

Abdul Deshawn Harriel, 41, was arrested on tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dammen said.

Harriel is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

