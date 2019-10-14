Police siren lights light bar squad car
Janesville Police arrested an Evansville man Sunday on the tentative charge of driving while intoxicated, his seventh time being arrested on such charges.

Curt Baumer, 38, failed to stop at a stop sign in Janesville, causing a crash with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to authorities.

Police found Baumer to be driving without insurance and with open intoxicants in his car. Department of Transportation records show he had six prior convictions.

Baumer is being held at the Rock County Jail before his appearance in court. 

