Janesville officer's gun went off "unintentionally" inside middle school

The gun of a Janesville police office was "unintentionally" discharged inside a Janesville middle school in September, police reported Friday.

The cause of the discharge was unconfirmed, but the shot might have been fired when the trigger of the firearm caught on the strap of an officer's backpack, police said in a statement.

No one was injured and no students were present at the time of the firearm discharge, which occurred in the officer's office at the school, Janesville Police Lt. Mark Ratzlaff told the State Journal.

The officer is assigned to the school as the School Resource Officer, Ratzlaff said.

"We know the officer's backpack strap was unintentionally hooked on the grip of the firearm just prior to the unintentional discharge," Ratzlaff said in a press release Friday.

"This would put the access tail of the strap in close proximity to the holster and firearm. The officer said they pulled on the shoulder strap to disengage the strap from the firearm grip. It was during this process the firearm was discharged," said Ratzlaff, who called the incident "unintentional, unique, and isolated."

The officer involved "was not disciplined as the incident was not caused by officer error," Ratzlaff told the State Journal in an email.

"The firearm was properly secured, as intended, in the holster and the officer was not intentionally manipulating the holster or the firearm. The backpack they had over their right shoulder got accidentally caught on the firearm and caused the malfunction."

Both the officer's holster and firearm were sent back to the manufacturers and no defects were found, police said. The officer in the incident was not identified.

"At this point, the only reasonable, although not provable, cause of the discharge is most likely the backpack strap tail getting into the holster and engaging the trigger," Ratzlaff wrote in the press release. "We looked at the backpack and found it was possible for the backpack strap tail to get into the holster."

The incident took place Sept. 19 about 50 miles south of Madison at Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St., Janesville.