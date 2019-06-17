Police siren lights (copy)
A 68-year-old Janesville man riding a motorcycle died Monday after a truck rear-ended him into another vehicle, according to Rock County police. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office believes that the man who was driving the truck, Gerald Field, 36, of Watertown, was falling asleep behind the wheel before the crash. 

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash in the Janesville Township around 4 p.m. Monday. 

A line of cars was slowing down on Highway 14 approaching Hackbarth Road because of a vehicle that was turning, police reported. 

A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Field failed to slow down, striking the Janesville man, who was driving a Harley Davidson, according to police. The man's motorcycle was pushed into a Honda Accord in front of him. He was not wearing a helmet. 

Both the Janesville man and the driver of the Accord, Johanna Yoder, 72, slowed down, police said. 

The Janesville man was taken to the hospital, but later died. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said Field will be cited for inattentive driving. 

Highway 14 was closed for around two hours because of the crash. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

