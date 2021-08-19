 Skip to main content
Janesville men spend $4,900 at Walmart using stolen credit card
Janesville Wallet Suspects

JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Three men in Janesville used a stolen card to buy $4,900 worth of merchandise at Walmart. 

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The three men stole the credit card from a victim's wallet at a Festival Foods in Janesville on Monday, the Janesville Police Department said in a statement. The trio then made thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent purchases at a Walmart. The men were seen driving a dark Honda CR-V, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.



