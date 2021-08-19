Janesville men spend $4,900 at Walmart using stolen credit card

Three men in Janesville used a stolen card to buy $4,900 worth of merchandise at Walmart.
The three men stole the credit card from a victim's wallet at a Festival Foods in Janesville on Monday, the Janesville Police Department said in a statement. The trio then made thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent purchases at a Walmart. The men were seen driving a dark Honda CR-V, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.