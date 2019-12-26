2 Janesville men killed in crash into tree, Rock County authorities say

Two Janesville men were killed in a crash into a tree early Thursday in the town of Janesville, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about midnight when a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by a 19-year-old man was heading east in the center of the 3400 block of West Rockport Road, abruptly swerved to the right in order to avoid colliding with a legally operating westbound vehicle and struck a tree, Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.
The driver and a 20-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, and pronounced dead when they were extricated from the Cobalt, Rossmiller said.
Names will be released by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of family.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team will be conducting further investigation, Rossmiller said.
