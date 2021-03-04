Janesville man wanted on homicide warrant arrested after traffic pursuit, police say

A Janesville man wanted on a homicide warrant was arrested Wednesday night after a traffic pursuit, Janesville police reported.

At about 9 p.m., Janesville officers attempted a traffic stop on South Crosby Avenue near Riverview Drive on a vehicle that was driven by Chad Bobzien, who was wanted on a warrant for first-degree reckless homicide stemming from a 2019 drug overdose death, Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a report.

Bobzien refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit through county roads west of Janesville, with Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisting, and successfully deploying tire deflating stop sticks on Highway A near Highway H, Dammen said.

The stop sticks were effective in disabling the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road into a field off Highway A east of Polzin Road, Dammen said.

Bobzien and a passenger were taken into custody without further incident after the pursuit, which lasted about 17 minutes, covered about 20 miles, and resulted in no injuries, Dammen said.

In addition to the homicide warrant, Bobzien, 43, was arrested on tentative charges of fleeing an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.