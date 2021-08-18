Janesville man steals car, then uses it to steal packages delivered by Amazon, police say

A Janesville man was arrested Wednesday after stealing a car and following an Amazon delivery truck and stealing its packages after they were delivered, Janesville police said.
Patrick J. Ryan, 46, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated, car theft, receiving stolen property, fleeing police, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after the incidents that stretched from Tuesday into early Wednesday evening.
According to police, a Janesville resident reported his Mitsubishi Outlander was stolen on Tuesday, and the next day police received reports of the same vehicle following an Amazon delivery truck and of its driver trying to steal packages from the places they were being delivered to.
Officers located the car at 11:45 a.m., but Ryan fled, police said. They reported finding him later, blocking his escape and arresting him at about 5:30 p.m.
Police say a search of his car turned up several of the stolen items, some of which have been returned to their owners.
Ryan was also arrested on May 17 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police said he was released from the Rock County Jail on Aug. 13.