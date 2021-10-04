Janesville man out on bond arrested after breaking into garage, 2 vehicles, police say

A Janesville man out on bond was arrested Sunday morning after breaking into a garage and two vehicles, police reported.
Shortly after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Janesville officers responded to a burglary in the 2100 block of Roxbury Road, and the investigation determined that Dillon Dutcher, 30, got into a garage by breaking a window of a car parked in the driveway and using a garage door opener to open the garage, Sgt. Benjamin Thompson reported.
Dutcher stole more than $6,000 worth of items from the garage, Thompson said.
Investigators also determined that Dutcher forcibly entered two vehicles in the 2000 and 2500 blocks of North Sumac Drive, Thompson said.
Dutcher, who is in custody pending a court appearance, was out on bond and had a 6 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew stemming from prior criminal charges of burglary while armed, burglary, eight counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of theft, two counts of retail theft, trespass to dwelling/domestic abuse, battery/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, two counts of felony bail jumping, and three counts misdemeanor bail jumping.
For the Roxbury burglary, Dutcher was tentatively charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, and felony bail jumping.
And for the Sumac Drive vehicle break-ins, Dutcher was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property, theft, and two counts of felony bail jumping.