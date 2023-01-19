 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Janesville man out on bail in reckless homicide case arrested in new drug case, authorities say

David E. Steptoe, Janesville police photo

David E. Steptoe.

 JANESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

A Janesville man who was out on bail in a reckless homicide case was arrested Wednesday and faces new drug charges, authorities reported.

On Wednesday, the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested David E. Steptoe, 47, on several drug charges after the unit and the Rock County Special Investigations Unit served search warrants at an apartment at 1931 Dupont Dr. and a storage unit at 3317 S. Oakhill Ave., Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

Police seized 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills, and two handguns when executing the search warrants, culminating a lengthy investigation, Dammen said.

Steptoe faces tentative charges of two counts delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver THC, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of felony bail jumping, Dammen said.

People are also reading…

Steptoe, who was out on $30,000 cash bail in two other cases, is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance. One prior case was reckless homicide for a fatal overdose and the other was felony bail jumping and other drug charges.

Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022

For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mummified crocodiles found in an Egyptian tomb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics