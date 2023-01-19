Janesville man out on bail in reckless homicide case arrested in new drug case, authorities say

A Janesville man who was out on bail in a reckless homicide case was arrested Wednesday and faces new drug charges, authorities reported.
On Wednesday, the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested David E. Steptoe, 47, on several drug charges after the unit and the Rock County Special Investigations Unit served search warrants at an apartment at 1931 Dupont Dr. and a storage unit at 3317 S. Oakhill Ave., Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.
Police seized 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills, and two handguns when executing the search warrants, culminating a lengthy investigation, Dammen said.
Steptoe faces tentative charges of two counts delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver THC, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of felony bail jumping, Dammen said.
People are also reading…
Steptoe, who was out on $30,000 cash bail in two other cases, is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance. One prior case was reckless homicide for a fatal overdose and the other was felony bail jumping and other drug charges.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.