Janesville man out on bail in reckless homicide case arrested in new drug case, authorities say

A Janesville man who was out on bail in a reckless homicide case was arrested Wednesday and faces new drug charges, authorities reported.

On Wednesday, the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested David E. Steptoe, 47, on several drug charges after the unit and the Rock County Special Investigations Unit served search warrants at an apartment at 1931 Dupont Dr. and a storage unit at 3317 S. Oakhill Ave., Sgt. Aaron Dammen said in a statement.

Police seized 18.71 ounces of cocaine, 10 ounces of marijuana, 54 fentanyl pills, and two handguns when executing the search warrants, culminating a lengthy investigation, Dammen said.

Steptoe faces tentative charges of two counts delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver THC, two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and three counts of felony bail jumping, Dammen said.

Steptoe, who was out on $30,000 cash bail in two other cases, is being held at the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance. One prior case was reckless homicide for a fatal overdose and the other was felony bail jumping and other drug charges.