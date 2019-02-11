Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES INTO TONIGHT DUE BLOWING SNOW... .LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE TODAY AND WELL INTO TONIGHT. MODERATE SNOWFALL WILL BRIEFLY OCCUR AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 1 TO 3 INCHES FOR THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. INCREASING WINDS WILL THEN OCCUR THIS EVENING FROM SOUTHWEST TO NORTHEAST ACROSS THE AREA. NORTHWESTERLY WIND GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES WILL BE COMMON FOR MUCH OF THE NIGHT DUE TO THE HIGHER WINDS. SOME ROADS IN OPEN, RURAL AREAS WILL BECOME DRIFTED OVER. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW THROUGH TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES THROUGH TONIGHT. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES TONIGHT AS NORTHWEST WINDS GUST TO 30 TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT ESPECIALLY TONIGHT DUE TO REDUCED VISIBILITIES FROM BLOWING SNOW AND CONTINUED SNOW COVERED ROADS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE ON WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&