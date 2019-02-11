A 53-year-old Janesville man was killed Monday morning when a pickup truck coming from the other direction lost control on slippery pavement and hit his car nearly head on.
The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Highway G about a quarter mile north of Sunny Lane in the town of Rock, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old Beloit man was going north on Highway G when the driver lost control while crossing a bridge, sliding into the southbound lane into the path of the Kia Rio driven by the Janesville man.
The pickup truck blocked both lanes of traffic while the car ended up in the ditch.
"The 52-year-old man was extricated and taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville where he was pronounced deceased," said Sgt. Kimberly Litsheim.
The pickup truck driver was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The highway was closed for almost four hours, reopening at about noon.