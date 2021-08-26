 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Janesville man killed in July motorcycle crash
alert top story

Janesville man killed in July motorcycle crash

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo (copy)

A Janesville man killed in a late July crash involving a motorcycle has been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner. 

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Steven L. Pignato, 52, died in the crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle near the intersection of W. Court Street and Pearl Street in Janesville on July 30, said in a statement Barry E. Irmen, director of operations for the Rock County Medical Examiner. 

Pignato was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries four days later, Irmen said. 

Irmen said additional testing related to the crash is ongoing. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics